The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and is helmed by Matt Reeves is one of the most anticipated films and has made us suffer the most. Having undergone multiple delays and postpones, the film is set to hit the big screens on March 22 and fingers crossed; we hope it happens to be true this time. But while that stays, the latest update talks about the spin-off series to the new Cape Crusader saga.

If you are unaware, sometime back Warner Bros gave the green signal to a spin-off series of the Matt Reeves directorial. The film is as already said, will scale Batman’s journey in his younger days, but the series is set to go in the first year of the Cape Crusader taking up the job and schooling villains. As per the newest dash of grapevine, the makers have finally found a title for the show and turns out it also reveals some details about the plot. This is too exciting and you must not miss it.

As per Illuminerdi, the makers have found a working title for The Batman spin-off series and it is Arkham. With this the report also spills more details about the show. It says that the series will be portrayed “from the perspective of a corrupt Gotham police officer.” That’s not it, Batman will be seen in the first year of him taking up the Gotham saviour mantle.

Arkham is the notorious asylum situated in Gotham and is used to put the insane criminals. They include Joker, the Riddler, Two-Face, and the Scarecrow. How excited are you for this? Let us know in the comments section below.

