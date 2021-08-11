Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson and Disney are at loggerheads, and the legal battle between them is still trending and making news. While there are a lot of speculations in the air about the future of the two together, many new continue to surface. The latest has to do with the question that will Scarlett ever again reprise Black Widow for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, it seems dark.

If you are unaware, Scarlett Johansson sued Disney recently. She accused the studio of breaching her contract in which they promised her an exclusive theatrical release of the Black Widow standalone flick. The studio released the movie simultaneously on their streaming platform Disney Plus. Johansson claimed to has incurred losses in huge numbers. Now if the latest dash of grapevine is to go by, the studio has now made a firm decision to not ever partner with Scarlett, who has been their Natasha Romanoff.

Scarlett Johansson entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008 as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2. Over the decade, she appeared in multiple projects and won hearts only for the fans to keep asking for a standalone flick. After a massive demand, the actor finally got Black Widow but only to start a war between the studio and Johansson.

Now as per We Got This Covered, Disney has now decided to not ever work again with Scarlett Johansson. The studio who have strongly dissed the lawsuit twice calling it ‘meritless’ and ‘PR Stunt’. They now plan to completely cut ties with their Black Widow and halt everything that they were planning to do with her. This also means that they won’t be going ahead with Tower Of Terror, which started the actor in the lead role.

There is no confirmation on the same from the studio or Scarlett Johansson, but looking at how Disney has reacted to Johansson’s lawsuit, this seems to be a strong possibility. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

