After the two reunited, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not ready to slow down their relationship. This time the couple is more serious about their romance, as they fall heads over heels for each other again. The couple has been making the headlines ever since the two were spotted together and shared a steamy kiss. From expensive gifts to quality getaways, the pair are doing it all.

To take the next step into their relationship, Jennifer and Ben have decided to get a house. The duo has been photograhed together several times as they go house hunting in Los Angeles. J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme were also spotted in one of the house-hunting trips.

This time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted browsing estates around Los Angeles. They were seen checking out two homes, one in Beverly Hills and the other in Toluca Lake. The Beverly Hills estate is listed for $85 million, and the house is amazing. It is 38,000 square feet and has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, an indoor sports complex complete with a basketball court and boxing ring, a massive pool, and so on.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted house hunting in Los Angeles. [8/10/2021] pic.twitter.com/PiQHje0g54 — Best of Affleck (@bestofaffleck) August 11, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck then headed over to Toluca Lake, where they checked out the $40 million house. This estate was once owned by Bob Hope but is now owned by a businessman Ron Burkle. This estate sprawls across five acres and has a golf course. Before this, the couple has checked out homes in Santa Monica and the Holmby Hills neighbourhood.

Looking for houses this big means that the couple has decided to move in together. E! News had reported that Lopez is moving from Miami to LA. However, it did not say where exactly she would be moving to. But as we now see, the couple has kept their options open, as they search for their perfect home.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated each other from 2002 to 2004 initially and were engaged. After the breakup, J.Lo started a relationship with Marc Anthony, with whom she shares the twins. Whereas Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and split up in 2018. The now ex-couple shares three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

