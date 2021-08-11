Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is one such person in Hollywood who keeps on appearing in the news for several reasons. Be it related to Friends, some controversies or, in this case, showering her ex-husband Justin Theroux with love, on his birthday. The actress has become one of the most famous stars and has a huge fan following.

Aniston met her now ex-husband on the set of ‘Tropic Thunder’ in 2007. The two started to date, and eventually, in 2011, the couple moved in together. Four years later, the two got married and shared several romantic and cute moments. They separated in 2018, but that did not stop them from being flirtatious and adorable.

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to shower some love on Justin Theroux’s 50th birthday. “Happy Birthday JT,” said Aniston on her Instagram story. She shared two photos of Justin along with that. The first photo showed a dashing Justin in a black suit and had his hair slicked up.

The second photo of Justin Theroux posted by Jennifer Aniston was rather comical. The photo showed Justin posing shirtless, pointing heavy metal hands at the camera, while only wearing a white Nike visor. Aniston wrote “Truly one of a kind. Love you,” alongside it.

While talking about their separation with Esquire, Theroux said that he and Jen “didn’t have that dramatic split”. He added, “I would say we’ve remained friends.” The actor explained that the two ended their relationship on good terms. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her,” he said.

It is evident that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux did not have a bad breakup, unlike Jen’s other ex-husband Brad Pitt. However, Pitt and Aniston have reconciled since their split.

