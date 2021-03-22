Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, who plays the role of Joker, the character from DC Comics, in the DC cinematic universe, feels his character was “more evolved” in the recently released film, Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 49-year-old actor reprised the role of the iconic villain from the Batman comics for the four-hour-long version of Justice League by filmmaker Zack Snyder and feels Joker evolved from the time Leto played the role for the first time in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, in 2016, including Joker’s looks.

“I think it’s an evolution, there’s some years apart (between the two). When you work with different directors they bring out different things in you,” Jared Leto said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, as reported by femalefirst.co.uk.

Jared Leto had previously revealed that he loved working with Snyder on the project, describing the filmmaker as a “madman” and a “warrior”.

Must Read: Kanye West Still Has Hopes, Believes Kim Kardashian Won’t Really Divorce Him?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube