Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s ongoing custody battle has reportedly left the actor devastated and heartbroken. For those who do not know, Jolie recently filed documents in the court where she and their six kids have reportedly offered “proof and authority in support” after alleging Brad of domestic violence.

While stating that Pitt has taken responsibility for his past issue, the sources added that the star is feeling more and more isolated from his kids – Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Read it all below.

A source close to Brad Pitt told Page Six, “Brad is heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route. There’s a lot of emotion left after their marriage.” The source added, “He has taken responsibility for his actions and owned up to his past issues, he’s stopped drinking.

Talking further, the source close to Brad Pitt said, “The marriage was very passionate and toxic at times and — like all couples — they had fights, but also shared many good times together. He has talked about his drink and drug problems during the time they were together.”

Talking about these revelations being made in court, so close to the conclusion, the source added, “Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina. But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial.”

Adding that Brad Pitt feels like he is being isolated from his children, the source added, “He’s devastated about it.”

The above-mentioned portal had earlier reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie kids were interviewed by court-appointed therapists. It has been reported that the eldest of the six, Maddox gave a testimony that wasn’t in Pitt’s favour.

For the unversed, the relationship between Brad and Maddox has been described as complex. In 2016, Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations made by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services regarding an incident between him and Maddox on a plane from the U.S. to Europe. It was this incident that led Jolie to file for divorce in September 2016.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were legally divorced in 2019. The ongoing custody case sees Pitt fighting for equal 50-50 physical and legal custody of all his children.

