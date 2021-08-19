Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston has come to aid Afghan refugees after the takeover of the country by the Taliban. The current situation in Afghanistan has left the whole world in shock. Many people have expressed their thoughts on the same while others are trying to do their bit. Aniston has used her social media to help in whatever way she can.

The Taliban took over Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. Since then, many people living in the country have fled or tried to escape. One of the biggest concerns raised by leaders all around the world is women safety.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston has shared resources that can send help for Afghan girls and women activists. She used her Instagram stories to share posts that showed people can help by making donations and other provisions.

Jennifer Aniston also shared the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai’s New York Times article. The article talks about the need to reach out to Afghan women. The Friends star wrote, “This is a devastating step backwards for women and girls in Afghanistan.”

She then went on to share several other resources through which people can help women activists who are working to provide safety for survivors of gender-based violence. “Let’s get these women and their families out ASAP,” she wrote.

Jennifer Aniston further shared ways through which fans can donate their air miles which can fund refugees and asylum seekers across the globe who require airfare.

Must Read: Captain America 4 Confirmed! Anthony Mackie To Lead, Chris Evans Won’t Be A Part

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube