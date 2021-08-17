Advertisement

One learns from the other is how changes are made. Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over Black Widow release is being seen by different people from different POVs. But for the actor’s involved, it is learning to demand what they deserve, and for Disney, an ultimatum to correctly handle the hybrid release format. If the latest report is to be believed, Emma Stone has learned a lot from Scarlett’s row and is taking home a fortune with Cruella 2.

Emma Stone made way to our screens through the same format in Cruella that released this year itself. It was last week when it was confirmed that the film is not only getting a sequel, but Stone is also making a comeback to the franchise reprising her character.

Advertisement

But this time, taking the advantage of Scarlett Johansson’s notice, Stone has made sure she takes home a hefty sum out of the deal for the sequel. Read on to know everything you should about the most interesting update of the day.

If the latest update on Screenrant is to go by, Emma Stone has used Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney to her advantage for negotiating things for Cruella 2. Not taking the legal route, Stone forced the studio to, “acknowledge for the first time that it should have negotiated a ‘buyout’ of her box office bonuses on the first Cruella, like Warner Bros. did for its 2021 movies.”

With this, Emma Stone will be taking home a 8 figure salary regardless of whether Cruella 2 is made. The numbers will only increase when the sequel progresses. Emma has even made Disney dismiss their insistence that she take tiered bonuses, but will take the traditional back end payment.

Well, Emma Stone has definitely learned the trick after Scarlett Johansson’s move. What do you have to say about the same? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: John Boyega Wants To Grab A Period Drama, Says “I’m A Horse Rider Too, So, C’mon Man”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube