British singer Zayn Malik and supermodel Gigi Hadid is one of the most loved couples throughout the world. The two often share mushy pics on Instagram. While their relationship is much talked about did you know, the British singer once liked Kylie Jenner’s pic and disliked it later? Scroll down to know more.

Zayn and Kylie are well-recognized and cherished across the globe. The two are loved by the people for their successful careers and artistic contributions.

Zayn Malik once liked Kylie Jenner’s picture on Instagram and then again disliked it which created a stir in the industry. Several reports also claim that Zayn was invited to Kylie’s birthday party which was hosted at ‘Bootsy Bellows’ in West Hollywood. After Zayn returned from the party, he disliked the former picture of Kylie which he had liked before.

While the two never came out to confirm this, rumours claim that the Pillow Talk singer had liked her picture just to get on the headline or garner a reaction. However, the fact remains that Zayn had disliked Kylie’s picture.

It is also worth pointing out that Zayn had hots for the model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner before meeting Gigi Hadid. Back in 2015, Zayn Malik called off his engagement to ex-fiancé Perri Edwards and Gigi Hadid had ended her relationship with singer Joe Jonas. The former One Direction singer was at a prowl to find a new girlfriend. Interestingly, his first choice before Gigi Hadid was Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

However, Kendall Jenner steered Zayn to the right direction at an American Music Awards after-party where he met Gigi Hadid for the first time. Hollywood Life reports reveal citing a source as saying, “Kendall knew Zayn had his eyes on Kylie. She knew that was never going to happen, but was eager to set him up with Gigi. She thought they would make a better match.”

The two was later found getting cosy after an AMA after-party. The source also said, “Kendall introduced Gigi to Zayn when she was dating Harry. It wasn’t until Kylie’s big birthday bash that they really hit it off. Zayn didn’t know very many people at the party and spent most of his time with Kendall and Gigi. Kendall was the one who played Cupid. It’s all very new, but they are both really into each other.”

