Jason Momoa made a place for himself in the hearts of millions with his act as Khal Drogo on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones. He then cemented this love by portraying Aquaman in the DCEU. In a recent conversation, the star got candid about the kind of content he allows his kids to watch and what he doesn’t.

While the actor reveals his kids can watch his recent projects, he also states that something from the start of his career – including his Baywatch days – are off-limit. Read on to know which other shows and movies are in the no-no zone for them and which they can binge-watch anytime.

Jason Momoa recently appeared on the Australian program Fitzy & Wippa. While there, the Aquaman was asked what his kids – daughter Lola Iolani (14) and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha (12), think of his early career. Replying to the question thrown his way, Momoa said, “They’re gonna see a lot things that Papa’s been doing.” The actor, who is currently associated with films as Sweet Girl and Dune, added, “The earlier things in my career, you can’t see that. But you can see the new things.”

For the unversed, Jason Momoa played Jason Ioane in 44 episodes of the hit show – Baywatch from 1999 until 2001. Talking about his kid’s reaction to it, the DCEU superhero said, “We don’t say the B-word here. We hide all of that mate! Never happened mate!” He added, “We don’t talk about those words, the B word didn’t happen.”

But Baywatch is not the only work of his he’s keeping away from his kids. As per Jason Momoa’s confession, his kids haven’t seen his work as Khal Drogo on the hit HBO show Game of Thrones from 2011-2012. He said, “They’re not going to watch Game of Thrones either even though it’s fantastic. But you know, there’s stuff that you just… they can’t watch Conan.” The graphic scenes depicting s*x, violence and death are a good reason to keep the innocent minds away.

Shedding light on what his kids can watch, the DCEU actor said, “So right now superheroes and we’re good.” Well, it’s a good thing their daddy dearest is a superhero too and is currently busy shooting for his character’s second stand-alone flick.

On the work front, Jason Momoa starrer Sweet Girl is slated to release on August 20.

