Lizzo has once again addressed the hate she gets from people on social media. There are always two sides to a coin. Even the Internet has a bad side, and more often than not, the target is some celebrity. Lizzo has been under public scrutiny ever since she started her career. However, this time it has brought the singer to tears.

The singer just released the song ‘Rumors‘, featuring Cardi B. The duo clap backs at haters and clears many rumours that surround the stars. The ‘Good as Hell’ singer took to her Instagram to share a piece of negative news, and Cardi came to support the singer instantly.

Lizzo went live on Instagram on Sunday and broke down as she shared the negativity aimed at her following the release of her new song. She even says that the hate has amounted to fat-shaming, racism and accusations of catering to white audiences.

Lizzo talks about how she feels like she receives more hatred back than love despite trying to put positive energy into the world through her music. The singer adds that even though she has got thick skin, the hatred is weighing on her. She also tweeted about the same.

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

After the breakdown, Cardi B came to support the singer. When the negative comments came pouring in, the Bodak Yellow rapper came to defend the Truth Hurts singer. She took to Twitter to express her thoughts.

She said, “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Cardi B also shared a tweet to defend the success of their new song.

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Lizzo has been vocal about the negativity she receives. She has also been vocal about body positivity. The singer has often shared videos on Instagram or on TikTok, where she claps back at the haters and spreads positivity.

