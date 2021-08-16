Advertisement

World popular rapper Eminem has been in the headlines over the past few days for various reasons. One of the primary reasons is his daughter Stevie who recently announced that they are non-binary, and their pronouns are He/She/They. Stevie is now again dominating the headline, and this time it is the father rapper they are calling out.

Stevie is quite famous on social media. They, in a video last week, made the most shocking revelation through their social media front. In the video, they called out father Eminem for hiding that they are adopted till their biological father passed away. The video has now been taken down from the Internet, but that has not stopped the news from going viral all over the globe. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

For the unversed, as per FPJ, Stevie’s biological parents are rapper Eminem’s former wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter. The rapper and Kim were going through a breakup when she has Stevie with Eric. It was then in 2005 that the rapper decided to adopt Stevie. He even remarried Kim in 2006 but they split the same year again.

Stevie in their video revealed that when their biological father Eric Hartter, died in 2020, someone sent them an article that called them adopted. After when they confronted grandmother, who said, “I’m sorry they wouldn’t tell you about him,” Stevie recalled.

Eminem is yet to break his silence on this, and the world is waiting for him to open up. Meanwhile, Stevie came out as bis*xual in 2017. Recently they announced that they are binary. Sharing the post on social media, they wrote, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself <3,”

