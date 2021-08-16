Advertisement

Controversies surrounding their personal lives and leading to losses in their professional lives have pulled down many stars across the globe. The most recent one we can think of has to be Johnny Depp, who has seen a drastic downfall in the past year due to his legal battle with former wife Amber Heard and the libel war with the British tabloid. It is now the star has gone on record to talk about the devastating effect of the ongoing things on his career.

Johnny Depp married Amber Heard in 2015, and the two headed for a divorce in 2016. Heard accused him of domestic violence which was later settled in the court. But Heard breached the agreement and went on to talk ill about Depp, who then sued her for defaming him and claimed $50 Million. Amid this, a British tabloid called him a ‘wife-beater’, and Johnny sued them for libel in 2020.

The same year, the court dismissed his plea, and he lost the trial. Following the loss in the Libel trial, Johnny Depp was landed in a deep problem. Hollywood started maintaining distance from him, and he was told to leave Fantastic Beasts. The actor first time now talking about it says he has been boycott in the tinsel town and that is affecting his career and films big time.

Talking to Sunday Times, Johnny Depp said, “We looked these people in the eyeballs and promised we would not be exploitative. That the film would be respectful. I believe that we’ve kept our end of the bargain, but those who came in later should also maintain theirs.”

He went on to say that his legal spats are also affecting his latest film Minamata. Johnny Depp goes on to say how the film has found a home in the UK but the US release date is still uncertain due to the controversies around him. “Some films touch people. And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything… For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?” Said Johnny Depp.

Concluding his point, Johnny said he is moving towards his goal regardless of the noise around him. “But, you know, I’m moving towards where I need to go to make all that… To bring things to light,” Depp ended.

