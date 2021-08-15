Advertisement

By now everyone knows that Lizzo is still shooting her shots with Chris Evans. Yes, the singer is crushing badly over the Captain America actor and the whole wide world knows about it. And according to her latest revelation, they’re already sliding into each other’s Instagram DMs and planning a ‘shots date’. Yay!

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen on Friday, the Rumors singer made this big revelation and it’s breaking the internet already.

Lizzo has been openly flirting with Chris Evans and updating her fans about the same through her Instagram account. Talking to Andy Cohen, the singer said, “Listen, that Taurus-Gemini energy, honey — it’s unmatched. We have plans — well, we don’t have plans – but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, ‘OK, shots on me.’ And he said, ‘No, shots on me.'”

Lizzo then explained her idea of meeting Chris Evans and said, “So, here’s my scenario. He’s naked in the green room. And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off. OK. Sorry. Next question.”

That sounds delicious! Haha.

Watch the full conversation here:

That’s a fun conversation.

It all started in April when Lizzo sent a drunk text to Chris Evans on Instagram and the Marvel star responded saying, “No shame in a drunk DM.”

Meanwhile, last month Lizzo shared a video of herself saying, “This is something I’ve been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumours today…” Adding to her response was a Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack in the background.

She held her baby bump and continued, “I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

What are your thoughts on Lizzo and Chris Evans shots date? Tell us in the comments below.

