Jennifer Lopez has removed her ex from her social media, and it is one of the most relatable things one can do. JLo has been on top of the news when it comes to celebrity couples. She just started dating the Hollywood hunk, Ben Affleck, and even the fans can be only happy for her.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance and made it Instagram official recently. JLo’s friend shared a photo of Ben and Jennifer, in which the couple looked so in love. Now that she is back with the Batman actor, Lopez decided to delete her ex Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, from her social media.

Jennifer Lopez’s eagle-eyed fans noticed that she has finally removed Alex from her account. She has deleted most of the old photos and unfollowed the baseball player. However, A-Rod still follows the singer.

While Jennifer Lopez has deleted almost all the photos of Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram, she has decided to keep a few snaps for the memory. Posts that focus on the kids are still there. Jen’s twins Max and Emme have a close relationship with A-Rod’s kids Natasha and Ella.

The photo of the former couple, which is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, is still on Lopez’s Instagram. There is also a snap from Thanksgiving, where all the kids, along with Alex’s nephew, can be seen.

The decision to delete comes months after Jennifer and Alex split. According to rumours, A-Rod engaged in an online relationship with Madison LeCroy, the actress from the show Southern Charm.

Since the split, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited and show no plan to stop. The couple went on a romantic trip to Europe. As per the reports, they are looking for houses in LA together.

