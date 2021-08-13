Advertisement

When it comes to clapping back at haters, Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t spare a chance to be savage. As she has a lot of fans and followers all over social media, many rumours spread. However, there has been time and again, one rumour that follows the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

Kourtney has been on the news for slamming rumours about her being pregnant several times. But they keep coming back. Even in 2018, fans thought she is pregnant because of a photo where she keeps her hands on her belly. That rumour turned out to be false.

Recently, again speculations of Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant has circulated. Her fans keep jumping the gun when it comes to her and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. The Poosh owner posted a series of photos on Instagram. The photos featured her in stylish clothes as she stood in her closet. She captioned it by saying, “say hi to my closet”.

Take a look at the photos here:

Some people started to comment on rumours about Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant in the photo. One user said, “homegirl, you’re pregnant right?”, while another fan added, “If you’re pregnant and you know it clap your hands.” But being a queen of sass, she slammed down the body shamers.

According to E! News, Kardashian responded to one comment that said, “SHES PREGNANT”. She said, “I’m a woman with a BODY.” Like always she had a sweet and straight answer to her fans.

Kourtney Kardashian has three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with Scott Disick. The star is currently dating Travis Barker, and the two have been spending a lot of romantic time together. The couple were also rumoured to be engaged.

Must Read: Ed Sheeran & Eminem Talked About Marvel, Avengers For Four Hours When They First Met

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube