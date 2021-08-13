Advertisement

Kylie Jenner is one of those persons that everyone knows. With a net worth that has gone up to $1 billion and 257 million followers on Instagram, she lives a lavish life and has a huge fan base. Kylie recently celebrated her 24th birthday and showed a glimpse into the celebrations by sharing photos and videos of her big day.

The makeup mogul’s fans who have an eagle eye noticed several irregularities in the photos. This led to a lot of speculations around Jenner having a second child.

Advertisement

In the photos posted on Instagram by Kylie Jenner, she can be seen in a green dress, with neon-tipped nails, and long black hair. However, the fans are convinced that none of the snaps are from the present. They don’t believe that the photos are from the brunch and painting party hosted by Kylie.

Check out her birthday photos here:

Moreover, the fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. They also believe that she is hiding her pregnancy this time as well, by sharing old photos. “Kylie is pregnant. She’s never had the same nails for over a month…she is now showing a baby bump and won’t be posting body pics that are recent,” said one Instagram follower.

Another follower said, “Yeap! Those nails match a date of June 15 that she posted a pic and another of later on, both with that long hair.” While a fan pointed out that the photos are not from the birthday party. They said, “No photos from Kylie Jenner or from anyone at her birthday party, no selfies, no outfit or group photos. She’s definitely pregnant.”

Kylie Jenner hid her first pregnancy. Her first child with her partner Travis Scott is Stormi Webster who was born in 2018. Even though there are rumours of her being pregnant, Kylie hasn’t spoken about it or given any confirmation.

Must Read: Loki Coming Out Bis*xual Attracts Criticism From Doctor Who Showrunner: “It’s A Ridiculous, Craven, Feeble Gesture”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube