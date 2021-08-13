Advertisement

Marvel’s What If…? That hit the streaming service now was announced with a promise that it will be the studio’s most ambitious animated flick and that almost all the actors who have played the screen versions of the comic character will voice the animated ones. While many of them did return, and some of them confirmed they won’t due for some reason. Dave Bautista made a shocking revelation that he wasn’t even approached to voice his part.

What If…? can only be explained by the ones who have seen it, that too only if their observation skills are good. The show brings together every possible Marvel character but with multiple twists. So far, we already know except Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo & a few others, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, and even Chadwick Boseman, have voiced various characters.

But Dave Bautista who is the mass popular Drax The Destroyer in Guardians Of The Galaxy revealed that he wasn’t even asked to do it. Now executive producer Brad Winderbaum has decided to open up on the row and called it miscommunication. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It all began when a fan of Twitter asked Dave Bautista why is he not voicing Drax The Destroyer is What If…? Bautista, who was already upset with the row, was quick in replying the fan and said he wasn’t asked to. He wrote, “Let’s start with I was never asked.” This created an online storm and the makers were criticised.

Now, Executive Producer of What If…? is opening up on Dave Bautista casting. “I saw that, too,” Brad Winderbaum told Variety when asked about it. “It’s my understanding that everybody was asked in some way, shape or form, either through their agents or directly. I don’t know really what happened behind the scenes there, but certainly, we would have loved for him to be in the show. So there’s probably some miscommunication somewhere.”

