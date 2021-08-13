Advertisement

‘All the rumors are true!’ Lizzo and Cardi B’s new song has been released, and it is savage. The singer and the rapper’s awaited collaboration is finally here after all the teasing. Titled as ‘Rumors’, the song dismantles all the gossip around them. Lizzo had a killer year as she kicked off the Grammy Awards and got to shoot her shot with Harry Styles. Now that she has released her song, it is nothing but better and badder than before.

In February, during a live video session, ‘Good as Hell’ singer and WAP rapper discussed the rumors that surrounded them in a hilariously ASMR-styled whispered conversation. The singer also revealed that she wrote the song, in February itself.

Lizzo and Cardi B have wasted no time clapping back at their haters with the new song. The video is directed by Tanu Muino and features the ladies as goddesses adorned in golden attire strutting their stuff as artwork gets animated on the futuristic set.

The duo looks gorgeous as they sing and rap about rumors and clears them. One of them surrounding Drake. “No, I ain’t f— Drake yet (Ha),” Lizzo sings in one verse. She reveals that an ex “blew it” at a shot with her. Cardi B also makes an already-known confession on the tune. She raps about her derrière and breasts being “fake” along with revealing that she made $1 million dancing at former strip club Sue’s.

Listen to the song here:

“All the rumors are true, yeah,” Cardi raps. “Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me,” she continues, referencing the controversy around the 2020 song WAP.

This is the singer’s first official single since 2019. She has released her acclaimed major label debut ‘Cuz I Love You’ before this. This album features songs like ‘Juice’ and ‘Truth Hurts’. Her songs have ended up rising to the top of the charts.

Lizzo has been teasing a new album through her Instagram. She was also rumored to collaborate with Harry Styles until it was revealed that the collaborator is Cardi B.

