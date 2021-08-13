Advertisement

The world is hooked to what happens in the Britney Spears Conservatorship Row. The pop sensation has been making headlines for the longest time and created a storm recently when she testified and made some fiery revelations. Turns out, it has worked in her favor, and finally, Jamie Spears, her father, is no longer her legal conservator, and the Internet is celebrating that Britney is now free!

If you are somehow away from this news, Britney Spears for years has been living under s court-ordered Conservatorship. She has been in it for 13 years precisely, and her father Jamie Spears was appointed as her legal Conservator. In the latest testimony, virtually Britney made some fiery revelations, one of which included that Jamie made her consume Lithium. Now her father has stepped down as her guardian, and Queen B is now free and victorious. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Announcing his resignation from Britney Spears’ conservatorship as per We Got This Covered, Jamie Spears’ appeal read, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate under Probate Code section 2650. And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

It continued, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Internet is now celebrating this victory as #FreeBritney moment not only dominated the west but also found mileage across the globe. What is your take on Britney Spears’ victory? Let us know in the comments section below.

