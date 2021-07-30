Advertisement

The whole world right now is hooked to what’s next in Britney Spears’ conservatorship row. The pop sensation has been loving in one for 13 long years since 2008, with her father Jamie Spears as her legal guardian. In her latest testimonies that has left the world empathising with her, who has gone through many alleged hardships, Britney has demanded that her father be removed from the position to make decisions for her estate, and appealed for a new guardian.

There is a lot happening in the Britney Spears conservatorship row. In recent days, we have seen Britney making fiery revelations in her testimonies, her attorney stepping back making way for a new one. The pop sensation accusing her father of not letting her having kids with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and also making her consume the wrong meds. Now turns out even her medical team want the court to remove Jamie from the guardianship of Britney’s estate as soon as possible. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Hollywood Life, Britney Spears’ battle to get rid of Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate is now getting support from her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery and medical team too. Queen B’s new attorney Mathew Rosengart has filed new documents on July 26 that has a written declaration from Jodi, and she wishes to replace Jamie with Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant. Britney’s temporary conservator of her person, Jodi, has claimed that even Britney’s medical team wants the same.

The documents obtained by the portal filed by Jodi Montgomery, said that she’s “had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team” and they’ve agreed that removing Jamie would be best for Britney’s “well-being and mental health. Jodi also said that none of Britney’s family members should be named as her conservators. Instead, Britney should be backed by Rubin, whom Britney and her lawyer have requested become Jamie’s replacement.”

In one of her two testimonies, Britney Spears’ has claimed that Jamie Spears got IUD placed in her body that stopped her from having kids with Sam Asghari. She even said he changed her medicines and made her consume Lithium with was contradictory to what was prescribed to her.

