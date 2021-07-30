Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston’s huge popularity is one of the reasons why the actress manages to grab headlines with whatever she does. The Friends actress is now making headlines for her love life. The beauty is reportedly dating Halle Berry’s ex-boyfriend and Canadian model Gabriel Aubrey.

If the reports are to be believed, Aniston is happy and having fun in her life.

Advertisement

According to a source close to Star, Jennifer Aniston is doing things differently this time with Gabriel Aubry and not looking for something long-term at the moment. “She’s not bothered about finding that special someone for a long-term, exclusive deal. If it happens, it happens, is her philosophy,” the source said.

The source continued and revealed that Jennifer Aniston is spontaneous in her current relationship with Gabriel Aubry and said, “It bugged her is people thought she was lonely or settling for second best, pining after Brad or generally lurching from one ill-fated relationship to another. Now she’s enjoying herself on a spontaneous level.”

Talking about Gabriel in the relationship, the source said, “He’s a laid-back and sensitive guy who’s not going to blab about things.” The Canadian model reportedly has a ‘decent reputation in Hollywood’ and is ‘known as a nice enough guy.’

However, Gossipcop.com debunked this story and called it nothing but baseless rumours. There’s nothing going on between Jennifer Aniston and Gabriel Aubry. The actress’ representatives have denied the rumours to the publication.

Aniston is currently shooting for the second season of The Morning Show which marked her OTT debut with Apple TV+. The actress is quite active on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Aniston and Gabriel Aubry’s dating rumours? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: WWE Star Bray Wyatt Spotted In The Best Shape Of His Life – See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube