Immense popularity also brings frenemies along with it. A lot of celebrities can’t stand each other and we have also witnessed a few showdowns over the years. If the reports are to be believed, Kristen Stewart couldn’t stand Jennifer Aniston and her humongous fame. She’s team Angelina Jolie ever since the beginning of her career.

It was back in 2013 when rumours of Kristen dissing Aniston went viral on the internet.

Kristen Stewart was one of the highest-paid actresses in the year 2012. After her stint in the Twilight series, the actress became immensely popular among her fans. According to a source close to National Enquirer, the actress started comparing her to Friends fame Jennifer Aniston.

The source revealed that Kristen Stewart, “Can’t understand why Jen manages to hog the headlines every time with very little effort. She’s not that talented as an actress, nor is she the most beautiful.”

Not just Aniston, the source revealed Stewart’s stand on Jennifer Lawrence who started her career around the same time as her and said, “Seeing Jennifer . . . being worshipped on the red carpet, winning a Golden Globe, and getting nominated for Oscars has really gotten to [Kristen].”

The source concluded, “Come out of nowhere and is getting the adulation.”

Meanwhile, today all these actresses are doing extremely well in their respective careers. Kristen Stewart was shooting Princess Diana’s biography a while ago in England.

As for Jennifer Aniston, the beauty is currently shooting for season 2 of The Morning Show and was recently seen in the Friends Reunion episode.

