Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are some of the best-known celebrity couples in the town who are known for making headlines time and again. Other than just working together on films and shows like The 70’s Show, the couple also got married in 2015 have share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri.

Recently, while doing an interview with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on their podcast Armchair Expert, an unusual subject came up. The couple shared their family’s bathing habits while an argument between Shepard and Padman came up. The former explained to the latter that she should not wash her body with soap.

Shepard said, “You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It’s insane”. Surprisingly, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are on the same boat. The actress shared, “I don’t wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles”. As for Kutcher, he said, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else”.

Just like us, Padman was also shocked by their revelation. She said, “I can’t believe I’m in the minority here of washing my whole body in the shower. Who taught you to not wash?” Mila Kunis shared that for her it was a matter of circumstances. She said, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower very much anyway”.

Furthermore, the habits of the couple continued down when they became parents. The Friends With Benefits actress said, “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t the parent that bathed my newborns—ever.” To did, Sherpad shared that he and his wife, Kristen Bell only bathed their kids as a part of the nighttime routine. He said, “We could care less about their cleanliness. We haven’t washed them since. It’s been like six years.”

Mila Kunis replied to this by saying, “That’s how we feel about our children. We’re like, ‘Oof, something smells”. At first, it felt like that she was joking but Ashton Kutcher added, “Here’s the thing—if you can see the dirt on ’em, clean ’em. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

