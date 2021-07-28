Advertisement

Why didn’t the Eternals help the Avengers in the toughest of the times is one of the most burning questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have to wait till November to know since the studio has made a complete film about it starring Angelina Jolie. But it seems like the cat is now out of the bag and we have already met the new clan in the universe, the studio is taking swift decisions for their future – solo and with the Avengers.

Yes, you read that right. The trailer of Eternals hit the shores sometime back. The unique visuals and shift from the staple Marvel landscape surprised audience and gave them an idea how not connected the latest super team is with the world. But that does not mean they will not meet the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes when the time comes. And it is coming sooner than we though. Marvel has already planned a cross over and below is all you need to know about this most anticipated update of the day.

Advertisement

As per the reports in We Got This Covered, the studio has plans for another big event film that will probably be the cross over between Avengers and the Eternals. There is no much tea spilled about the project, but it is being said that the scale and tone of it can be compared with that of when the Guardians Of The Galaxy met Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Well we are already excited. And the fact that the Eternals trailer did give hints that they are aware of the Avengers and their whereabouts was proof enough that they will meet at one point. If you see the trailer properly, the super team is discussing who will lead the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes now that Captain America and Iron Man are gone. Richard Madden’s Ikaris at this point says he is up for the job.

Eternals features Sersi (Gemma Chan), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Makkari (Lauren Midloff) and Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Ikaris (Richard Madden) with Black Knight (Kit Harington) also connected to the group.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Set Video Goes Viral, It’s Going To Be Much Bigger This Time -Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube