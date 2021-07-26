Advertisement

Salma Hayek is a 54-year-old goddess who still looks sexier and elegant than many youngsters today. Given that fact, no one in their right mind would cheat on a woman like her, but did you know, the actress once revealed she suspected her husband, François-Henri Pinault, of doing precisely that. Shocked?

It was during a 2017 interaction that the Eternals actress made this revelation. The actress stated that after seeing a message sent by a female and given her Mexican heritage, she lost her cool on her hubby dearest and questioned him about it. Though what’s funny about it is the ‘third person’ in their relationship was someone she never expected.

During an April 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Salma Hayek was asked how François-Henri Pinault was and which language they speak at home – she a Mexican, and he’s French. Replying to Jimmy, the Frida actress said that English is their Switzerland. She said, “We speak in English with very bad accents, I don’t know how my daughter doesn’t have a bad accent cause in the house it’s a disaster,” before adding that their daughter Valentino teases them, especially François.