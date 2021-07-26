Advertisement

British star Idris Elba, who was one of the first celebrities to share about battling Covid-19, says he is fortunate to be alive and that every day he is thankful.

“The COVID was mild, compared with how others have gone. I’m very fortunate to be alive, and every day I’m thankful,” he told The Guardian newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Luther’ actor Idris Elba had earlier talked about having the virus as “very sobering”.

Idris Elba said: “Facing my mortality, being diagnosed with Covid and not knowing what it was at the time – going through that was very sobering.”

The actor had also shared that he was subjected to “stupid” conspiracy theories that they were being paid to lie about the virus and Idris Elba and shared it only made their recovery harder.

