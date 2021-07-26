Advertisement

Loki season 1 that had an illustrious run on Disney Plus, turned out to be a massive success for Marvel who are now coming up with a season 2. While all of that remains, Tom Hiddleston has managed to create a fanbase far and wide. If the acting performance isn’t enough the actor is always in the news for his gentlemanly behaviour towards everyone around him.

If you are unaware, Tom Hiddleston, who has otherwise played a Marvel villain, is said to be one of the most generous and helping Hollywood celebrities out there. There are several stories of his goodwill floating on the internet already. Adding one more to them is Briana Darnell, who was Sophia Di Martino aka Sylvie’s stunt double in the first six episodes of the show. Read on to know how God Of Mischief fame saved her from a massive panic attack.

Sylvie’s stunt double from Loki, Briana Darnell took to her Instagram account and shared the incident. She began, “Adding to the pile of “@twhiddleston is a gentleman and kind human being” stories, he unknowingly stopped me from an intense panic attack on set last year. While filming Episode 4, I had a brain injury flareup. I couldn’t keep focused and was forgetting everything @itssophiadimartino did in rehearsal. It got bad enough that Tom had to step in to tell me what to do and where to go. I was insanely embarrassed as I prided myself at being good at my job, yet I couldn’t remember basic choreography.”

She goes on to explain how her anxiety was kicking in and Tom Hiddleston aka Loki saved the day for her. “As my internal anxiety was growing to panic levels, Tom suddenly took me by the shoulders and just held on for a minute with a gentle gaze. I realized later it was actually part of the scene, thus was likely just Tom being in the moment. But I like to think somehow, subconsciously he picked up on me needing comfort at that moment,” Briana Darnell added.

Sylvie’s stunt double concluded by saying, “Touch is my communication style/love language and during COVID touch was especially rare. That simple hold on my shoulders and kind eyes took me down from teetering on a crying panic attack to just mild embarrassment I could then shake off and continue working. I’ll never know if Tom did it on purpose or not, but I’ll always be grateful to him for it.”

Our trickster is one true gentleman. Tom Hiddleston, we are proud of you!

