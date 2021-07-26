Advertisement

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made their divorce public and official, their relationship has become rocky. The couple, supposedly, couldn’t even be in the same room or communicate easily while co-parenting their four kids. However, the dynamic has now changed.

The rapper has plans to release a new music album titled Donda, while the divorce is on the horizon. Kim has certain feelings about the album and the songs. West has hosted listening parties for the new album and Kim has shown to one of the parties with her four kids, to show support towards Kanye.

There are several lyrics that appear to address the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. During the performance of one song, Kanye is heard saying “I’m losing my family” and “Darling, come back to me”. These are allegedly references towards Kim. But she isn’t too salty about the lyrics or the references.

A source of E! News has said, “the two reconnected a few months beforehand and Kardashian even had input in the song”. They also said, “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing great now. Now that the pressure of the marriage is off, they are on the same page as friends”. By going to the listening party, Kim has shown support for Kanye. It was the first that the couple was seen publicly as a family. A few reports suggest that they are making an effort for quite some time.

However, the internet reaction to West’s new album wasn’t as great as Kardashian’s. Many people pointed out the awkwardness of Kim who was at the front row at the event while listening to lyrics that are being directed at her.

Now that the couple is separated and is making an effort, they have also gone separate ways to pursue happiness. Kim Kardashian was recently seen in bikini photos, referencing Dolly Parton. While Kanye West is moving on with a new woman, supposedly. The source of E! News has claimed that Kim, “doesn’t mind if West dates, so long as it doesn’t impact her kids.”

