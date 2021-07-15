This year has been full of surprises when it comes to celebrity relationships. Many rumours sparked but nothing has been more surprising than the one of Kanye West and Irina Shayk.

Advertisement

Kanye West went through a divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. After that, it was reported that he actively pursued Irina. The rumour of the two celebrities dating arose when both of them were spotted together in France for Kanye’s birthday bash.

Advertisement

However, the secret summer romance ended when a source informed that Irina attended the birthday party only as a friend and doesn’t want a relationship.

The source added, “Kanye West always had a thing for Irina, so she came to mind early on in his divorce from Kim,” a source told the outlet at the time. “He decided to shoot his shot, and it worked.” But it didn’t work for long as it was reported that Shayk declined West’s invitation to attend a Paris couture show together because she didn’t want any reports in the media.

“She likes him as a friend but doesn’t want a relationship with him.” the source said. “She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

In her March 2021 Elle profile, Shayk spoke about her desire to keep her love life private after her divorce from her ex-husband Bradley Cooper, with whom she shares a four-year-old daughter Lea de Seine. She also added that she wants to concentrate on her life, friends and raising her child. The source also said, “She doesn’t want to be linked with anyone right now. She is happy being single”.

Must Read: Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore Recall Making Out For 10 Minutes While Being Drunk & It Sounds So Hot!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube