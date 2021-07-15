In WWE, after Brock Lesnar, the biggest mystery is, when will John Cena make his return? As a sweet surprise, fans won’t have to wait longer as the star pro-wrestler is making his comeback sooner than you expected. Keep your calm and read on to know some exciting details.

Finally, after a dull period, WWE is finally coming back to the live audience and who’s better than Cena to grace the start of the new phase. The wrestler turned actor, who is fresh from the success of F9, is coming back to what he does best and that’s cutting down great promos, entertaining the live crowd.

As we mentioned in one of our dedicated articles on John Cena’s return, the doctor of Thuganomics is reportedly planned to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The event will take place on 21st August at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. To make the rivalry count, Cena will get a proper storyline on SmackDown. As per Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the WWE legend will make his appearance on 23rd July’s SmackDown episode.

The episode will be the first one of SmackDown post Money In The Bank. So, mark the date on your calendars!

Meanwhile, recently John Cena had hinted that he is making WWE very soon. He spoke about it on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Addressing the news of his comeback, Cena had said, “Those rumours are true. I’ll definitely be returning to WWE, I just don’t know when.” Further, Cena even spoke about posting the WWE logo on Instagram that hinted at his return. “I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about WWE and I just wanted to post the logo, and uhh… some people took it as I was returning immediately, which, that’s not the case, but I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next one,” he quoted.

