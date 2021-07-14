Advertisement

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE for over a year now. He was last seen at Wrestlemania 36, where he was defeated by Braun Strowman. Of course, speculations on his return are all over the internet and fans are dying to watch the beast inside the ring. But where is the beast currently and what he is doing? Keep reading to know more.

Recently, Brock Lesnar shot for an episode with The Bearded Butchers and the pictures from the same are all over the internet. The highlighting thing is Brock’s Viking-like hairstyle with a ponytail and his French beard. The look is making many crazy and fans are even speculating, is that a look for his WWE return?

Check out Brock’s latest look:

Among many, now, former WWE announcer Renee Paquette has reacted to the look. She finds it very manly! Renee tweeted, “Honestly, the ponytail suits Brock.” Replying to Renee’s tweet, American actor Ron Funches said that Brock looks like a Thor. “And it’s not the whole head of hair grown out. It’s just a deliberate mohawk-tail. Very manly,” Renee wrote as a reply back.

And it’s not the whole head of hair grown out. It’s just a deliberate mohawk-tail. Very manly. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, recently Paul Heyman spoke about the speculated return of Brock Lesnar. Reports stated that Brock is set for a comeback in July. He neither denied the speculations nor confirmed them.

In a talk with SportsTalk 790, Paul said, “Maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return… or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do.” For the unversed, WWE will be reportedly holding its events in the presence of the live audience starting from this month.

