Ever since the return at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable. It’s clear that the Samoan pro-wrestler will get one of the greatest runs, he is now clearly aiming for the most ever dominant champion in history. He is trailing behind Brock Lesnar.

As we all know, Brock Lesnar is the most dominant Universal Champion in the history of WWE. Second to him is Roman, who is still far behind him. Interestingly, he is the only competitor of Brock and if he continues with the same stupendous run, a miracle might happen.

Brock Lesnar leads the chart with 503 days in one reign of Universal Championship. The record was made between 2017 and 2018. Roman Reigns has just completed 300 days with his current reign. He took away the gold from The Fiend in August 2020. Since then, he is unstoppable. If we speak about the combined total of different reigns of Universal Championship, Brock leads like a boss with 686 days and Roman is at 364 days.

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns manages to beat Brock in the future!

Meanwhile, a few days back, we informed you how Roman is getting a similar treatment to AEW’s Kenny Omega. Both are ruling the roost like a dominant poster boy of the promotion.

Explaining the same, WrestlingNews.co’s Paul Davis says, “Vince doesn’t want to portray Roman as a cowardly heel who gets his ass kicked 50 percent of the time. He’s the guy who will carry the company for the next few years and Vince sees him as his top priority. Protect Roman at all costs.”

Reportedly, veterans like Rey Mysterio and John Cena are on the list as the future opponents for the tribal chief.

