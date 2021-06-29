Nikki Bella has made her name as one of the boldest divas in WWE history ever. More than her wrestling skills, fans are still in awe of her honest talks. But this very trait has taken a heavy toll on former pro-wrestler on several occasions. One such infamous instance is one when Nikki made an insulting remark on Chyna.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Chyna was called the eighth wonder of the world due to her stature. During her stint in WWE, she single-handedly destroyed several male stars, thus becoming earning the tag of the most dominant women in pro-wrestling history. She was known for her part in D-Generation X along with Triple H in the late 90s. She passed away in 2016.

Advertisement

Recently, a clip went viral from Fashion Police that featured Nikki Bella and Brie Bella commenting on Chyna’s picture. They said, “We don’t know if it’s a man or a woman.” Now, after a severe backlash on social media, Nikki has issued an apology for her comment.

Taking to Twitter, Nikki Bella wrote, “I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police,. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29-year-old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back.”

Nikki accepted her mistake and said it’s not good to hurt someone’s feelings for a ‘meaningless’ laugh.

“Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!” she concluded.

Here’s the complete post:

Must Read: Avengers x FIR: ‘Jhingur Jhakad’ Iron Man, ‘Husn Ki Bijli’ Black Widow – This Hilarious Mashup Is So Bad That It’s Good!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube