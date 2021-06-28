It is a well-known fact that there are no bigger names in the superhero-saga universe than Avengers. While their first cinematic journey concluded in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame, fans continue to love the franchise and the superheroes’ characters.

After the success of Iron Man in 2008, Marvel came up with Avengers brings together Tony Stark (Downey), Steve Rogers (Evans), Bruce Banner (Ruffalo), and Thor (Hemsworth) from Marvel’s previous films. The first installment was released in 2012 and it became a huge hit among the masses.

Now, every MCU character has become a brand in itself not only in the US but also in India. The franchise has a strong fan base in the country. Recently, a fan gave a desi twist to Avengers. The fan used hilarious catchphrases from Kavita Kaushik starrer popular sitcom FIR for MCU characters, which leave you in splits.

Take a look the post below:

Creativity at its best!

Meanwhile, Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will once again be sharing screen space in the upcoming Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Pratt has confirmed that the two will be upping the ‘fun’ rivalry in Thor 4. WeGotThisCovered quoted the star as saying, “That was definitely something we found while we were doing the Avengers and people seemed to like it. So [director] Taika [Waititi] had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did. I think people are really gonna like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two.”

So what do you think about the fun crossover of Avengers and FIR? Let us know in the comments.

