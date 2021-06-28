Quentin Tarantino Addresses His Last Film Rumours - Reservoir Dogs Sequel, Israel As The Backdrop? Deets Inside!

Hollywood maverick Quentin Tarantino has opened up about the plans for making his final movie before he retires.

Advertisement

Tarantino was asked about his decision during an appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher” and confirmed he’s still bowing out to focus on writing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino said: “I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better. Don Siegel – if he had quit his career in 1979 when he did ‘Escape from Alcatraz’, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones.”

Quentin Tarantino told the host he had considered making his swansong a sequel of his first film, “Reservoir Dogs”.

He said: “That’s kind of a ‘capture time in a moment’ kind of thing,” Tarantino said. “I won’t do it, internet. But I considered it.”

Quentin Tarantino has also been thinking about making his adopted Israel the backdrop for his last film.

“If you make a movie in Jerusalem, there’s nowhere you can point the camera where you’re not capturing something fantastic,” he added.

Must Read: 365 Days’ Michele Morrone Breaks Silence On The Reports Of Starring In A Bollywood Film: “My Team Has Been…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube