Cardi B has come up with morning bliss. The WAP singer has announced her second pregnancy with her husband Offset. The entire revelation took place during her performance at the BET Awards 2021 performance and could there be better news? Read on for all the details.

As most know, Cardi tied the knot with the American rapper back in 2017. Their relationship even witnessed a roadblock and the beauty filed for a divorce in 2020. But they reunited shortly after and there were no more U-turns. The couple is already blessed with a daughter, Kulture.

During the BET Awards 2021 performance, Cardi B performed with Offset and his group Migos. A huge surprise was witnessed when she took to the stage wearing a black bodysuit with a sheer panel that flaunted her baby bump in a perfect manner.

Just not that, Cardi B later shared a glimpse of her pregnancy photo shoot. The singer went completely nude and applied paid on the upper half of her body. She wore golden earrings and heavy golden bangles to complement her look.

In the picture, Cardi kept her hand on her bump and stood like a proud mommy! “#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” she captioned her post.

Check it out below:

Many celebrity friends took to the comments section to wish Cardi B and Offset.

Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Congratulations!!!!!”

“Congrats more blessings !,” wrote DJ Khaled.

Lil Nas X commented, “wowwww”

It was just a week ago when Cardi showered love on husband Offset via a Father’s Day post. The video featured Kulture sitting on her daddy’s lap.

“Happy Father’s Day daddy shark @offsetyrn .You’re such a amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future. I hope you enjoy your day today,” she captioned her post.

