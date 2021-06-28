Michele Morrone became an overnight sensation as Don Massimo Torricelli in the Polish erotic-drama 365 Dni. The actor, who has an immense fan following on social media, recently got candid about being approached to star in Hindi cinema and more. For those who do not know, reports state many Bollywood producers, including Karan Johar, are keen on casting him in Hindi films.

During a recent chat, the 365 Days actor confirmed being approached for Bollywood films and his plans of working in it. He also spoke about how he feels seeing many Indian stars and filmmakers follow him on social media. Read all he said below.

During a recent interaction with Times Of India, Michele Morrone opened up about the Hindi film industry and said, “Bollywood is big and its reach is undeniable. I love the culture, music, colours and beauty of what Bollywood creates. I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be.”

When asked if he plans on doing a Bollywood film, Michele Morrone said, “I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic.”

During the same conversation, the 365 Days fame star said that he feels “honoured and humbled” several Indian actors and filmmakers follow him on social media. On being asked if he has been approached to star in a Bollywood already, Michele Morrone said, “My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there.”

Recently, Michele was in the news after pictures of him from the sets of 365 Days 2 made their way to social media. The Italian condemned the theft and subsequent leak of his private photos by sharing a social media post.

