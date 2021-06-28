Ever since Adam Scherr aka Braun Strowman has been released from WWE, fans have been missing a major physique update from him. Call it a public demand, the monster is back on Instagram and has unveiled his insane look. He is looking more ripped and really huge!

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Braun shared a small clip that features him hitting a front double biceps pose and sealing it with the most muscular pose. Believe us, he looks in the most tremendous shape ever, better than his WWE stint. Captioning the video, he wrote, “Diet update since I haven’t posted a progress pic in a bit. Trying a clean Ish bulk. After five meals today I was 357lbs in the scale. On my way to 370/375 ish then gonna turn it into granite!!!! Told y’all I ain’t playing around.”

Have a look at Braun Strowman’s monster physique:

One can see that Braun Strowman has set a goal of weight to achieve. It will be interesting to see he is preparing for the competition!

Meanwhile, a month ago, Braun had opened up on suffering from body dysmorphia and bullying. In a chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, he even touched the storyline with Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 37.

He had said, “My whole life, I’ve always been judged. That’s what I liked about this storyline with Shane. I look like a giant, and I’ve always dealt with stereotypes. I know what it’s like to be bullied. I was a fat kid growing up and I was constantly bullied during childhood. People would think less of me or didn’t think I could accomplish something. I’ve been proving people wrong my whole life, and it’s a wonderful feeling. “

Must Read: Dave Bautista Doesn’t Want To Collaborate With John Cena & Dwayne Johnson



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube