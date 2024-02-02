A lot is happening in the world of WWE. While fans are once again pouring their love on the promotion for bringing back ace superstars, things are in full controversial mode outside that four-sided ring. Yes, we’re talking about the lawsuit of Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, which has sent shockwaves. Now, the latest update is about Brock Lesnar, who is also connected to this controversy. Keep reading to know more!

Janel Grant, an ex-WWE worker, filed a lawsuit one week ago, and through it, she has accused Vince McMahon of s*x trafficking and s*xual assault. She also claimed that he coerced her into a s*xual relationship. Another name that has been included in the lawsuit is John Laurinaitis, who is also surrounded by some serious allegations.

While Brock Lesnar is not a defendant in the lawsuit, he is reportedly linked to it as the ‘WWE Superstar.’ In August 2021, Vince McMahon tempted the superstar to sign a contract, and in return, he offered Janel Grant as a ‘s*xual commodity.’ Following this shocking claim in the lawsuit, the promotion is maintaining the distance from Brock, and he was also dropped from Royal Rumble plans.

Now, in the latest development, it is learned that Brock Lesnar has been axed from 2K Games’ WWE Supercard mobile game, reports PW Insider. The report states, “In asking around, we have confirmed Lesnar was indeed pulled from the game. It would appear that 2K, as a licensee for WWE, is following the company’s lead after WWE backed off on using Lesnar last weekend at the Royal Rumble event.”

It reads further, “Lesnar was slated to return and begin his Wrestlemania season storyline, but in the wake of the Janel Grant lawsuit filed against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis several days before, we are told the company chose to ‘withdraw’ Lesnar’s involvement.”

If not removed, Brock Lesnar will be reportedly downplayed by the game publisher, and even in WWE, we could see his presence being put on the back burner till the matter is solved.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more important updates from the pro-wrestling world!

Must Read: Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE’s Parent Company Following Sexual Assault & Trafficking Allegations – Here’s All About The Lawsuit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News