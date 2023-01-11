Vince McMahon is undoubtedly one of the most influential personalities who change the face of professional wrestling. Following his exit as the CEO of the company amid sexual assault allegations, many began to question his legacy. It was until his daughter Stephanie McMahon took over the position and Vince McMahon stepped down from the board of directors in 2022.

Recently, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her role in WWE as Chairwoman and co-CEO after former WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s stunning return to the company. With the return of the wrestling mogul, the shareholders are questioning whether the company can execute the sales or not. Read on to find out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Steven Muehlhausen, a reporter from DAZN Wrestling, Vince McMahon has made the business to get the company off the public stock market and once again being a private business. Being the controlling shareholder of WWE, many are still thinking about whether Vince McMahon will return to the head of creative or not.

Stephanie McMahon, the former CEO of the company recently put out a statement on social media following her exit. The post read, “I cannot put into words how proud I am to have helped lead what I consider to be the greatest company in the world and I am confident WWE is in a perfect position to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders”.

With the dramatic change of powers, some people are thinking Vince McMahon might have sold his company WWE to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The reports are not confirmed yet, so they can not jump to a conclusion. However, It would be interesting to see if WWE goes to a Saudi Arabian-based company.

Must Read: WWE Ex-CEO Vince McMahon In Trouble Again, Alleged Victim Demands $11.75 Million In Damages For R*ping Her In A Limousine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News