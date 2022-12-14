The clouds of controversies continue to surround WWE’s ex-CEO and chairman, Vince McMahon. As we all know, months ago, Vince had to step down from his position during the investigation related to s*xual assault accusations. Now, he’s once again back in the limelight for negative reasons. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, a few months back, Vince made it to the news due to all negative reasons as his multiple s*xual affairs with former employees have come to the light. It was also learnt that he had paid a sum of around $12 million to the alleged victims to keep their mouths shut. Due to this, Vince had to leave his post as chairman.

Now, as per the report in The Wall Street Journal, former wrestling referee Rita Chatterton’s lawyer has sent a demand letter to Vince McMahon’s lawyer. As per it, she has demanded $11.75 million as compensation or damages for allegedly r*ping her in a limousine. This incident allegedly took place three decades ago. Vince, however, had denied the allegation a long time back.

Apart from Rita, a former spa manager has sent a mail to Vince McMahon‘s attorney in which it is claimed that Vince s*xually assaulted his client back in 2011 at a California resort.

Meanwhile, amid the investigation of s*xual assault accusations, Vince McMahon shared a statement back in July and announced leaving his position. He said, “As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

