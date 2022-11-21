Remember Akshay Kumar taking on Brian Lee’s The Undertaker in the 1996 film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi? Well, the deadman of WWE has been serving as an inspiration for years now in films. Recently, WWE’s Lana aka CJ Perry revealed how he plays an important role in her upcoming film.

Lana left the world of wrestling entertainment back in 2021 and has been constantly sharing updates about her non-WWE projects since then. She recently talked about The Undertaker’s inspiration in her upcoming film.

She also revealed playing a s*xy assassin in the film & how after getting her a** whooped in WWE she’s all set to whoop some big men’s a**es.

While talking to Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Lana aka CJ Perry said, “I also have a movie coming out with Paramount. I can’t give all the details yet, but I’m playing an assassin. And I’m super excited because I’m one of the lead assassins in it.”

Lana also added, “It’s definitely a cool departure from WWE where I was always in pink and getting my a** whooped. There I’m whooping all these big men’s a**es, and I’m in the black. And it’s actually, the character was inspired by The Undertaker.”

Are you guys excited to see how this turns out? Will you see Lana’s film for some The Undertaker nostalgia? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

