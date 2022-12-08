Lately, CM Punk is in the headlines for not-so-good reasons. He has been out of action since September, following an alleged notorious backstage brawl. Now, as his future with Tony Khan‘s AEW remains unanswered, the professional wrestler has shared a cryptic post on social media, fueling his WWE return rumours. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, back in September, an alleged brawl took place at the post-All Out media scrum that involved Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It led to several rumours about the involved pro-wrestlers and an internal investigation was ordered. Post it, Punk was stripped of his title of the AEW World Championship. Other reports state that Punk has torn his arm muscle, which is why he is not returning.

Since Triple H has taken over WWE, it has been rumoured that CM Punk would mark his return. And now, with Punk’s future with AEW remains unclear, the rumours are just getting much-needed heat. Amidst it, the ex-WWE star took to Instagram and shared a picture on his story, which is from his run in his former company.

In the picture, CM Punk stands on the middle turnbuckle and faces the crowd. As expected, this picture has ignited the talks of his possible WWE return. Have a look at the picture below:

CM Punk posted this on his IG Story and yes it’s real pic.twitter.com/f15RoFGXoe — iso 🕷🕸 (@italkwrasslin) December 7, 2022

Reacting to Punk’s Instagram story, one netizen wrote, “If Punk returns to WWE it would arguably be bigger than his return to Wrestling last year.” Another wrote, “Anything can happen under #PapaH.” “This is going to b insane, ” one pro-wrestling fan wrote.

What are your thoughts on this? Would you like to see CM Punk returning to WWE? Share with us through comments.

