On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan made a big announcement of purchasing ROH (Ring of Honor). The news has literally taken pro-wrestling by storm, but more than that, it’s Khan name-dropping Shane McMahon’s name on the show, which is grabbing all eyeballs.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Shane is the son of WWE’s chairman Vince McMahon. From the last few days, there are rumours that Shane isn’t really happy after his desires for Royal Rumble 2022 weren’t fulfilled. Moreover, he was quietly let go by Vince. Ever since his departure, there is n a number of speculations about Shane’s future step in the pro-wrestling world.

Advertisement

Interestingly, some rumours had stated that Shane McMahon, who is really cornered by WWE, might even join AEW. And the latest mention by Tony Khan has just got everyone excited. During the in-ring segment, Khan said, “When we started AEW, it was out on the parking lot [of Daily’s Place]. A lot of you were here from the beginning, which I am grateful for. It was 17 years before that another wrestling company started, a company that I’ve been a fan of for a very long time. So you can imagine why I’m excited, because I just became the new owner of ROH!”

While Tony Khan was speaking, the crowd started chanting “Shane, Shane” (Referring to WCW Nitro’s episode in which Shane McMahon shocked Vince McMahon by unveiling himself as the new owner). Interrupting the chant, Khan said, “Shane’s not here, though. There’s no Shane, it’s me.”

Meanwhile, earlier Tony Khan had shown interest in initiating talks with Shane McMahon about having in AEW. While talking to Sports Illustrated, Khan had said, “I’m sure he’d be an interesting person to talk to about wrestling. I’m not sure exactly if he would be a fit.”

Let’s see if there’s something really cooking or it’s just a tease and nothing else.

Must Read: AJ Styles Stays With WWE By Inking A Multi-Year Deal Worth 22.5 Crores Per Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube