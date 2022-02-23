All eyes are now eagerly set on Chody Rhodes’ speculated return to his former promotion. Not just WWE fans but even AEW fans are curious to know about the next move of the American nightmare. Now, we have got our hands on one exciting update, and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it was during the last week, it was learned that Cody has quit AEW after his contract expired. Reportedly, he isn’t interested in returning to the promotion. Post this development, we heard about Cody being in active talks with WWE, and even Vince McMahon is said to be extremely excited to have Cody back under his wing. And why not, he was one of the key people who made All Elite Wrestling a big brand, so Vince is more than happy to see an important person from his rival brand jumping the ship.

Advertisement

Now, if reports are to be believed, Cody Rhodes has already inked a deal with WWE. In the recent edition of RAW, the company even teased a couple of times about a big return. Fans are now speculating that Cody might make a return as an opponent of Edge for Wrestlemania 38.

In RAW’s last edition, Edge returned and issued an open challenge to the locker room to face him at Wrestlemania 38. It is said that AJ Styles or Austin Theory could pop up as his potential opponent. But some fans are thinking that WWE might just have let a door open for Cody Rhodes to make his return. Just imagine, Cody going one on one with none other than Rated R superstar! It would be a dream return for the American nightmare.

Let’s wait and see what happens on next RAW’s edition.

Must Read: Tom Holland Couldn’t Sleep After Lying About Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire’s Cameo In Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube