Uma Thurman On Playing Arianna Huffington In 'Super Pumped': "When A Woman Is In This Position..."

Hollywood star Uma Thurman, who is often hailed as maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s muse, has spoken about how she takes her own game a step ahead each time she comes on screen.

Advertisement

Speaking to IANS during a roundtable for the upcoming series ‘Super Pumped’, where she plays Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington, in the episode titled ‘The Battle For Uber’, Thurman talked about competing with herself on screen.

Advertisement

“I must say that I am surprised by how much I love acting and my curiosity about people and different cultures and what makes them chic and what happens and my love of the huge variety of choices you can do within a performance and it never stops,” Uma Thurman said.

Uma Thurman added: “I guess when you see someone perform who stays curious and enjoys pushing her own boundaries and also does not necessarily focus on the result as much as the process. The result is kind of scary (laughs) but the process is full of life.”

‘Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber’ will air in India on Voot Select on February 28. An upcoming American anthology drama television series, ‘Super Pumped’ is drawn from and named after the 2019 non-fiction book of the same name by Mike Isaac.

The first instalment, ‘The Battle For Uber’, centres on the rise and fall of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Kyle Chandler and Elisabeth Shue also appear in the episode.

During the interview, Uma Thurman was also asked about a genre she would like to dabble in. The 51-year-old actress, who has worked in ground-breaking movies such as ‘Kill Bill’, ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘My Super Ex-Girlfriend’, said she has touched all.

“I think I have touched most of what you call genres, but throughout it all, drama and comedy. … The hardest thing, is it funny or is it moving … that’s what I like,” Thurman said.

What did she learn on the sets?

Uma Thurman replied: “Well, I learned on the sets that the world of technology is far more like a street mafia movie, more dramatic than I could’ve thought from my side view of what I think is clean. The intensity of the power struggle was eye-opening.”

About her character, Thurman added: “Playing Arianna Huffington, I learned again how much suspicion is applied to women [in] power than their male counterparts. I felt that I had a certain amount of responsibility to kind of play her side as it was because any smart, brilliant and powerful woman is seen like she was being manipulative.

“When a woman is in this position, so much suspicion is placed on her actions and [being] a woman playing a woman in real life and business, I took that very seriously.”

Must Read: When Selena Gomez’s Picture In Brad Pitt’s Phone Led To A ‘Blowout Fight’ With His Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube