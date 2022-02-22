Once upon a time Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most popular and successful couples in Hollywood. Their love story was nothing short of a dream come true for their fans who fondly called them ‘Brangelina’ together. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Selena Gomez’s pictures on Brad’s phone led to a ‘blowout fight’ with his ex-wife Angelina. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Brad and Angelina’s love story began back in 2004 while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. He reportedly cheated on Jen and his romance rumours with the Maleficent actress went crazy viral in media which led to his divorce from the Friends actress. According to aceshowbiz.com, once Jolie found pictures of Selena along with other women on Pitt’s phone.

Advertisement

A source close to OK! Magazine confirmed that Angelina Jolie did find pictures of Selena Gomez along with other women in Brad Pitt’s phone which led to a ‘blowout fight’ between the ex-couple. The source said, “She found photos on his phone with everyone from flight attendants to biker babes at a motorcycle convention to Hollywood ingenues like Selena Gomez.”

This apparently led to a ‘blowout fight’ between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The source further added, “She understands why women want to meet him, but why would he have photos with these random women?”

The source concluded and told that the relationship between Brangelina worsened after the Maleficent actress found pictures of other women on her ex-husband’s phone.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie founding pictures of Selena Gomez on Brad Pitt’s phone? Tell us in the comments below.

For more throwback stories, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Once Didn’t Talk To Emma Watson For Days After Having A ‘Big Argument’ On The Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube