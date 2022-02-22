Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She is also a global star who has appeared in several Hollywood films and the most recent was The Matrix Resurrections. However, comedian Rosie O’Donnell seemed to have mistaken for someone else. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas were dining at Nobu in Malibu. Seated next to her table were the comedian with her son his girlfriend and The Nanny star Fran Drescher. The comedian and Priyanka then got into talking, it is then the former realised that she mistook the actress’ identity believing her father was a well-known Indian-born US self-help author, Deepak Chopra.

Comedian Rosie O Donnell took to TikTok and narrated the entire incident. She said, “Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter. So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No… and Chopra’s a common name. I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?”

Take a look at the video below:

The comedian further revealed that she apologized to Priyanka Chopra and Nick in a second video. She also corrected netizens who said in the comments section that Priyanka was “rude” to her. “So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude but she was not rude, it was just awkward. She’s apparently a very well known actress and more famous than him (Nick) people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her, to begin with. Anyway, Priyanka is her name. And I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was inappropriate of me.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in Text For You opposite Sam Heughan. She will also be seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel opposite Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden.

