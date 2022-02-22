Jennifer Aniston is worried that her and Brad Pitt’s divorce secrets will be out in her Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir. Perry, who is busy penning down several emotional tales from his time on the sets, has said that he won’t be sugarcoating the tough moments he had.

Jennifer and Brad were once the IT couple of Hollywood, and their fans rooted for them. The Ocean’s Eleven actor also appeared in one episode of the hit 90’s sitcom. The duo got married in 2000, but five years later, in 2005, they split after rumours of infidelity arose.

Brad Pitt was accused of cheating on Jennifer Aniston with Angelina Jolie, who met on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Now, it is being said that Matthew Perry’s new memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, will reveal personal details about Aniston’s failed romance with Pitt. According to Closer, the actress is anxious and “with good reason” with what will be included in the book.

It was previously reported that Matthew Perry’s new book will be a juicy read, including details about his addiction and will clear up rumours about his feelings towards his Friends co-star. Could it be possible that Perry, aka Chandler Bing, also mentioned saucy details about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s divorce in his new memoir?

“He hasn’t suggested that the book will include private details about anyone else, but Jen knows Matthew will want a bestseller and, to achieve that, he’ll need to expose as many juicy secrets as possible,” the source added.”And being privy to one of the most high-profile showbiz splits in history, he knows that will be something everyone will want to know about,” they continued.

“She is acutely aware that she’s barely spoken to him over the last few years, and that close bond they shared has very much dissipated,” the insider added. Despite that, the source claims that Jennifer Aniston knows that Matthew Perry “would never betray her.”

